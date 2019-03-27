SMEDAN begins talent hunts for young entrepreneurs in four states

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja



The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has commenced a talent hunt programme for young Nigerians in Fashion, Arts and Craft geared towards employment generation, wealth creation, self-reliance alleviating reducing poverty among young people in the country.



The SMEDAN talent hunt is also aimed at improving creativity and self-discovery which help many creative people in Nigeria to discover themselves when they do not know they are creative.

The creative attitude in many Nigerians can be developed through mentoring.



Head, Public Communication of SMEDAN, Ibrahim Kaula, in Wednesday, stated that the programme is designed as a veritable platform to identify and showcase innovative talents that will create social and economic impact.



According to SMEDAN, it is a complete handholding project from identification, selection, to start-up with enterprise support opportunity and linkage to innovation hubs, facilitating necessary linkages and visibility.



The agency stated that brilliant and innovative ideas in Fashion, Arts and Craft will hold in four states: Akwa Ibom; Enugu; Gombe and Kaduna where the finalists will be shortlisted by seasoned panel of judges during the pitching and demonstration.



“The 185 participants will be reduced to 74 through a combination of judges’ decision. The selected 74 participants will be treated to Business Development Services (BDS) support and visibility.



“This is seriously impacting on young Nigerians by taking the perilous path to greener pastures through the harrowing desert of the Sahara and Mediterranean Sea.

With these jobs statistics particularly how they have affected the youths, it is not difficult to see why this is the case,” the agency stated.



Recalls that in 2017, the SMEDAN implemented a similar programme called Commercialisation Empowerment Scheme for Knowledge Based Entrepreneurs in ICT with Innovation in three locations; Lagos, Rivers and Kano states.



The agency has also empowered 120 ICT entrepreneurs to employ at least one person each and eight market oriented products were patented.