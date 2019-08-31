Digital media company She Leads Africa has announced that the popular innovation and culture event SLAY Festival, will be returning to Lagos, Nigeria on September 28th, 2019 at the Lekki Special Events Centre.

Since launching in 2017, more than 4,000 women have come together to learn new skills, build their network and connect with their favorite brands at the fun and relaxed festival.

The 2019 edition will feature inspirational speakers, engaging brand activations, career and business mentorship, speed networking and shopping from exciting young entrepreneurs.

SLAY Festival 2019 will feature unique and interactive experiences that cut across business, career, technology, arts, beauty, fashion, food, wellness, community and music such as: Mainstages where attendees will be able to learn directly from some of Africa’s leading innovators, leaders and creative’s including Osas Ighodaro, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Tosin Olaseinde and Steve Babaeko; also Master classes where attendees will be able to join small group classes on the hottest topics in lifestyle and career such as Becoming A Beauty Boss powered by Maybelline NY, Wealth Beyond Your Paycheck and Communicating Your Value & Acing Your Next Interview.

This year’s edition is proudly supported by Google Nigeria, Maybelline, Maggi Nigeria, and FBN Quest.