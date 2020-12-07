Six years after, APC still making excuses for gross incompetence – Kola Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the insecurity excuses of the urged the All Progressives Congress-led administration “gross incompetence”, while calling on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to deal with Nigeria’s worsening security under his watch, Daily Times gathered.

This statement was made by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, in a telephone interview with The PUNCH, in Abuja, on Sunday while responding to a comment by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who in a recent interview said he was not in the best position to talk about Nigeria’s security situation at the moment.

Ologbondiyan said, “First, we would like to advise the APC to deliver what they promised Nigerians and stop making excuses for their failure to secure Nigeria and Nigerians six years after taking power.

“Yes, there was a level of insecurity when President Goodluck Jonathan was there, but it never got to this level when Nigerians are being picked up from their homes by kidnappers.

“It never got to this stage when even state governors have become so helpless that they now negotiate with bandits and kidnappers on the amount of money to pay as ransom to free citizens from captivity.

“By the time President Jonathan left office, Boko Haram was degraded and forced to take refuge in the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin.

“What do you have today? terrorists, bandits and hoodlums running all over the place under the watch of a retired general of the Nigerian Army who by the way is still the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“President Jonathan has played his part, President Muhammadu Buhari who begged Nigerians for votes with a promise to make their lives better, swearing by the Holy Quran to protect Nigerian lives and property is the man who has been in charge and is still in charge. President Buhari is in the best position to explain why he has kept the service chiefs for six years while precious Nigerian lives are being lost every day.”

