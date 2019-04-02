Six week old baby snatched from his mother outside Shoprite Center

Police have launched manhunt for a suspect who snatched a six-week-old baby from his mother outside the Shoprite Centre in Pretorius Street, Mokopane CBD, South Africa.

Police Captain Marcus Mofya, who confirmed the incident said the baby boy was snatched from the mother outside the Shoprite Center while she was buying food at a spaza shop.

Reports suggest the baby snatcher disappeared into the taxi rank in the vicinity of the Shoprite Centre.

“The case is still under investigation and we are following up on all the clues we have. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect and reunite the baby with her family,

should urgently contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501; Captain Marcus Mofya at 082 565 8277/015 4091400; the crime stop number 0860010111; the crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest police station.” Mofya added.