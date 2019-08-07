By Motolani Oseni

As the banking industry continued to remain competitive and profit-oriented, a total of six commercial banks have increased their profits by N11.15 billion from maintaining customers Savings, Current and term Deposit Accounts in the first six months of 2019, against generated N10.28 billion during the corresponding period in 2018.

Data gathered revealed that FCMB Group Plc recorded a 14 per cent increase in account maintenance fee to N1.84 billion in H1 2019 from N1.6 billion in H1 2018 while Wema Bank Plc generated N536 million in H1 2019, 17.9per cent lower from N653 million reported in H1 2018.

For Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, an increase of 18.5 per cent to N959 million was recorded in H1 2019, compared to N809 million in H1 2018 as Sterling Bank’s account maintenance dropped by 14.3 per cent to N805 million in H1 2019 from N939 million in H1 2018.

In addition, Unity Bank’s account maintenance fee rose by 37 per cent to N426 million from N310.47 million reported in H1 2018.

FBN Holdings in its unaudited half-year (H1) result and accounts for the period ended June 30, 2019 generated N6.58 billion for maintaining customers’ account, 10.5 per cent the increase over N5.96 billion generated in H1 2018.

It would be recalled that the CBN in 2013 commenced phased reduction of Commission on Turnover (CoT) which terminated with zero CoT charge this year.

The Director, Financial Policy & Regulation Department, Mr. Kevin Amugo, in a circular, replaced the CoT with CAM but subject to a maximum of N1 per N1000 (Mille).

The circular was titled, “Introduction of Negotiable Current Account Maintenance Fee Not Exceeding N1/Mille.

It states: “The Revised Guide to Bank Charges (RGBC) which came into effect on April 1, 2013, provides for a phased elimination of COT charges in the Nigerian banking industry. Under the Guidelines, a zero COT regime was to come into effect from January 2016”.

The CBN noted that while the gradual phase-out was being observed, some banks continued to charge Account Maintenance Fees in addition to the reduced COT rate, which in effect amounted to double coincidence of charges.

“The CBN is not oblivious of the impact of declining crude oil prices; operation of Treasury Single Account; and other market turbulences on the viability and stability of the banking system.

“In furtherance of the mandate to promote and safeguard a sound financial system in Nigeria, banks are by this circular reminded that the 2016 Zero COT regime as jointly agreed during the 311th Bankers Committee meeting of February 12, 2013, has come into effect. In the interest of stability of the banking system, a Negotiable Current Account Maintenance Fee not exceeding N1 per mille may be charged in respect of all customer induced debit transactions. Please ensure strict compliance,” the apex bank’s circular stated.