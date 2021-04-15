Sit up and perform, Fintiri warns LG chairmen — Daily Times Nigeria

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has cautioned local government area chairmen in the state to sit up and live up to the standards of the electorate or face the consequences.

The governor issued the alert while speaking at a stakeholder meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, which was held at Government House. Yola was summoned at his request to include a report card on his administration during his nearly two years in office.

“In the state, I’ve received several complaints and accusations against local government chairmen. I’m proud of some of them for caring for their communities, but others aren’t living up to their potential.

For the last time, I want to alert all chairmen, especially those who have refused to reform, to do so and correct their mistakes, or else they will be held responsible,” he said.

Fintiri noted that he inherited a debt burden of N140 billion, which he is paying off every month, as well as a slew of other problems such as poverty, infrastructure deficits, bloated, under-motivated civil servants, financial constraints, and fiscal indiscipline, but that through visionary leadership, he was able to address most of the issues and achieve a slew of accomplishments.

On health, the governor said he is constructing five new 60-bed capacity cottage hospitals in Gombi, Gerei, Lamurde, shelleng and Demsa and upgrading that of fufore and Jada in addition to renovating and upgrading of facilities in Ganye, Numan, and Mubi general hospitals as well as modern infectious disease center and recruitments of 1200 health personnel, among others.