Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Senator Hadi Abubakar Sirika is appointed as a substantive Minister of Aviation. This is as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the screened 43 ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja made the pronouncement that Sirika is the minister of aviation.

Sirika was the immediate Minister of State for Aviation under the Ministry of Transportation.

Sirika was appointed in 2015 as the Minister of State Aviation to oversee the industry and recorded milestones in projects. Of note was the closure and rehabilitation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airports Abuja runway for major repairs.

The project was completed on schedule. He also facilitated the part payment of the pension owing to the defunct Nigeria Airways staff.

Completion and commissioning of New Airports terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Abuja Runway rehabilitation for six weeks and moved the operations to Kaduna to allow for the single failed runway to be reconstructed. Amidst huge resistance,

enormous logistical nightmare and sceptics, it was delivered a day ahead of schedule and within budget. A modern fire-fighting the simulator has been procured and to be installed in NCAT among 157 projects, delivered 134 to 100 per cent completion.

He recorded success with the hosting of ICAO World Aviation Forum (IWAF), excellent records on ICAO and IOSA safety Audits, NCAT attaining ICAO’s regional Centre of Excellence status.

Aviation road map document such as Second Abuja Runway, National Carrier, MRO, Aviation leasing company among others.

For the first time in the history of Nigeria, after many failed attempts, Nigerian airports were certified (Abuja and Lagos).