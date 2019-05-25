Sirika counters Amaechi on Nigeria Air project

…Says FEC supported national carrier

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, addressed a Valedictory press briefing in Abuja, where he explained why the long awaited National Carrier which was launched last year was suspended, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has come up with a different version as to why Nigeria Air is yet to commence operation.

Amaechi during the press briefing on Thursday said that the Nigeria Air was suspended due to the Federal Executive cabinet’s inability to agree on the modality for establishing the national carrier.

He said: “On national carrier, (the) cabinet is divided on the issue of modality. There are those who believe that the Federal Government should invest and then we can sell the equity later.

“There are also those who believe that no, and from day one, they say let us get investors in and give them the franchise of Nigeria Airways or Air Nigeria or whatever is called. That is where we are and that is what held it down. But as for whether it is still in our plan, it is and has not been abandoned.”

In a swift reaction on Friday, Minister of State for Aviation in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs in the ministry, James Odaudu, mildly countered the Supervising minister’s claim, noting that the suspended Nigeria Air project had enjoyed full support of the Council, which deliberated on it and approved.

While stating that the Federal Executive Council is one cohesive body that cannot be divided over any issue, he explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that the Viability Gap Funding for the project be provided for in the 2019 Appropriation which the National Assembly has graciously done.

Senator Sirika in the statement accused the media of misquoting the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

It would be recalled that the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, was unavoidably absent on Thursday at the valedictory press briefing where the Transport minister made the statement while fielding questions from journalists.

“The attention of the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has been drawn to reports in a section of the media quoting the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, to the effect that the Federal Executive Council has been divided over the mode of implementation of the National Carrier project.

“It is the belief of the Minister of State for Aviation that the Honourable Minister of Transportation was misquoted by the media in this respect, as the Federal Executive Council is one cohesive body that cannot be divided over any issue.

“According to Senator Hadi Sirika, the Nigeria Air project has the full support of Council which deliberated on it and approved.

“Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Viability Gap Funding for the project be provided for in the 2019 Appropriation which the National Assembly has graciously done.

“He regrets the media mix-up and assures the general public, and, more importantly, the prospective partners and investors, that the Nigeria Air project is fully alive and on course,” the statement reads.