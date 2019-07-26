he immediate past Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has become the 17th ministerial nominee out of 22 to be endorsed by the Senate without being questioned.

Sirika, who is a former senator from Katsina State, was asked to “take a bow” and leave by virtue of being a former member of the National Assembly.

Take a bow’ is a privilege traditionally reserved for nominees, who are former members of the National Assembly. It allows nominees to simply take a bow and leave without being questioned.