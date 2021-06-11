SIPI out with new single ‘ Oshofree’

By Mutiat Alli

Budding singer, Sipi Merit Oyebrade otherwise known as SIPI have dropped yet another mind blowing single titled ‘ Oshofree’ off her yet to be released Extended Playlist (EP).

The new song SIPI revealed shows her ability to explore other sound other than her regular and believes her fans would appreciate her more.

The Delta born singer and songwriter disclosed she grew up in Port-Harcourt and currently residing in lagos, the hub of entertainment so as to explore every given opportunity.

The Afrobeat multi-talented singer noted that her love for music started from childhood; however she started recording and releasing songs in 2012.

Describing herself she ‘ I’m a very diversified artiste. I tend to flow with whatever kind of music I’m given, I try as much not to limit my options and try to work with every sound.

SIPI is one artist the industry needs to be on the look out for