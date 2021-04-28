Researchers at at the Public Health England on Wednesday said a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, can cut transmission of the virus by up to 50 per cent.

In a study, the researchers discovered that people given a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines and became infected few weeks later, were between 38 per cent and 49 per cent and are less likely to pass the virus on to people living in their homes.

It said that protection happened two weeks after vaccination and its figures were compared to people who were unvaccinated.

It added that work is under way to see if two doses can prevent further transmission, and work is being carried out on how vaccines can prevent the spreading in the general population.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described it as “terrific news.”

“We already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus.

“It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household.’’

He added that everyone should make sure they receive their second vaccine doses.

The development came as Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britons would use their National Health Service app to prove they are COVID free.

Currently, the app allows people to book appointments but would soon show if people have been vaccinated or tested negatively for the virus. (dpa/NAN)