Popular 26-year-old American singer, Miley Cyrus has reacted with disbelief after her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce.

People Magazine reports that Miley Cyrus is ‘disappointed’ with Hemsworth, who filed to dissolve their marriage.

The publication claimed the singer is upset with the 29-year-old actor’s decision, as although she’s ‘doing well’, it’s ‘hard’ for her to accept her relationship is over.

According to a source of People magazine: ‘She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well.

In the divorce filing, Liam cited irreconcilable differences.

It was also revealed that, they signed a prenup so their individual earnings during their marriage will remain separate and there is no request for spousal support.

Liam is being represented by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who did not state a date of separation on the petition, simply putting ‘TBD’.

Although Miley Cyrus, had already announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth, 29, on August 10, after only 8 months of marriage.

The shocking news came shortly after Miley was pictured kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who had also recently separated from husband Brody Jenner.

The singer doubles as a songwriter, and actress. She played minor roles in the television series Doc and the film Big Fish as a child, and was a teen idol in 2006, starring in the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana as the character Miley Stewart.