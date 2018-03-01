Singer Davido reacts to Wizkid’s acquired new pet

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has reacted to fellow music star, Wizkid’s new pet, a goat.

Wizkid and Davido recently reconciled their differences and are now friends after years of stepping on each other’s toes.

Wizkid a few hours ago showed off a goat as his new pet and several people have been reacting to this latest development.

While everyone else anticipates the slaughtering of the singer’s pet, Davido couldn’t help but be amused at the kind of pet his brother in music got.

Sharing a photo of Wizkid’s pet on his Instagram page, Davido wrote, “Wizkid don buy goat oo lmao.”