Singer Badboytimz slams his former label Anonymous Music with N200,000,000 law suit

By Mutiat Alli

Last week a viral video went round on social media of the alleged arrest of Bad Boy Timz which drew a lot of controversy and hearsay’s from within and outside the music industry.

This to a large extent dented the image and integrity of the artiste but following this up he has pushed to clear the air and redeem his image.

He further shared his own side of the story via his Instagram page clearing the air and clarifying the stand of things. Further more he pushed for a 200,000,000 million naira law suit for defamation of character following his illegal arrest in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Police and Ebonyi Govt lied about bomb explosion in Afikpo – HURIWA claims

Speaking about this development, he stated “I’m no longer with the label as i have terminated my contract with them.

My stand on the current state of things is as reflected in the publication and rejoinder to the Label’s first press release.

The current status now is that while my Legal Team are pursuing the matter with the label, I am working on my first album, from which I will drop a single in the next few days. Please expect a bang!”