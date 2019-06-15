Singer, Annjay to launch new fashion product, Cura

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Nigerian singer, actress and entrepreneur, Chioma John, who recently bagged the ambassadorial deal of a Chinese tech company, Ja Solar Energy Equipment has added more feathers to her hat.

The ‘Man No Be God’ crooner is set to launch her fashionable Sunglasses, Cura, which got into Nigeria from China few days ago.

Speaking on why she went into sunglasses business, after she had successful established her hair, eyelashes and makeup brands, Annjay stated that her love to good look is inborn.

“I went into beauty business because I like it since childhood. It’s also part of my profession as a singer and a model. I love to see people look good.

We also know that the level of sunshine in Nigeria is something to worry about.

That was why I introduced the Sunglasses brand,” she said.

Continuing, the Ebonyi State born multi-talented artiste hinted that she has been a lover of entrepreneurship.

“I have been doing this business before I went into journalism but not as big as it is now.

Annjay products are international now. We have our clients globally. Some USA U.K., SA, Ghana and many more. People order our goods products from there and we ship to them.”

On the affordability of her products, the light skinned entertainer maintained that its for all and sundry. “All our products is affordable. Cura is for all lovers of good fashion items and want to stand out too.”