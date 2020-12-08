Simi drops steamy video with handsome young guy as Nigerians react

Nigerian singer Simi got her fans and followers in frenzy after the singer dropped a steamy video to her Instagram page.

Daily Times reports that the video showed the beautiful mother of one in bed with a young Caucasian guy. She was draped in a satin short gown; her face was made up and paired it with a black fringe-bob hairdo. The Caucasian guy, however, was dressed in print trousers and a shirt which was unbuttoned to show his white inner-wear.

With their hands locked together, both were spotted looking into each other’s eyes as Simi made some inaudible sounds.

It was clear that the video is for a piece of music that the singer is yet to release. In the caption of the post, Simi asked what her supposed lover is doing on Friday as she just wants to be there for him.

The post garnered hilarious reactions from her fans and followers as many jokingly commented that they will report her to her husband.