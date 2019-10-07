Mrs Beauty Siasia, mother of the Super Eagles’ former head coach has rained curses those who kidnapped her saying: ‘they made me to suffer a lot. If what I suffered is good in their eyes, the will also suffer the same fate. They should be arrested, thrown into jail and tortured. I don’t know them.’

Madam Beauty Uguoere Siasia

She said: ‘I am also an old woman, not a young woman. I did nothing wrong to those people. This is the second time they have kidnapped me. I have not done anyone any wrong. But I will not say anything. Only God knows everything.

Video: Watch Mercy’s reaction as she wins #BBNaija show



‘When I was with them, I kept warning them to leave me alone because of my age. Henceforth, none of them should come near my house again. What did they mean by saying that my son had a lot of money? This is the second time I have been kidnapped in less than 10 years. I told them to warn other members of their gang not to dare come near me again. They made me to suffer a lot. If what I suffered is good in their eyes, the will also suffer the same fate. They should be arrested, thrown into jail and tortured. I don’t know them.

‘I am not feeling fine. As I am talking to you, I am not well. Before they took me away, I was not well. I want to go to the hospital.

‘I was in my house on that day when they came and abducted me. They took me to a strange place. I was sick at the time. I had high blood pressure. They took care of me. They bought some drugs for me. They cooked food and gave me some to eat. They didn’t beat me. There were some days when there was no food to eat. We drank garri on such days.

‘Sometimes, they prepared eba and soup and we ate. But one day, they told me we had stayed too long and they were tired of our problem. They carried us in a flying and dropped us in a village. I don’t know the name of the village. They carried us to their chairman’s place. I don’t even know the man, but they called him Seiyefa.’