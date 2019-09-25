Former Nigeria coach and player, Samson Siasia has called on the Federal government and security agencies, pleading for their assistance to recover his mother from the kidnappers.

Siasia stated, “What more can I do but plead for assistance from the government, police and my country that I served as a player and coach.”

Mrs. Ogere Siasia, 76, and two others have been held captive since they were seized in Bayelsa, ten weeks ago.

According to him, this is the second time in four years that his mother has been kidnapped after she was held by gunmen for 12 days, before her release back in November 2015.

Siasia disclosed that he is still in the dark as to the whereabouts of his abducted mother and the police are no closer to finding her.

“The police said it’s been difficult to track these kidnappers, but my great concern is that my mother is very sick. For someone who is unwell to be held against her will is not only callous, but heartbreaking and sad,” he lamented.

He added, “So I can only keep appealing to these guys to please let my mother go. I would like for the government or whoever is capable to help me bring my mother back.”

Siasia further decried, “My mother is seriously sick and this bothers me a lot. I don’t know where or who to turn to at this point.

“I’ve not had a job for three years, battling with a Fifa ban appeal and to have my sick mother in the hands of kidnappers, I just feel extremely tired.”

BBC reports that the Bayelsa State police said they are currently trying to rescue her unharmed.

Recall that Siasia recently filed an appeal against a life ban for match-fixing, imposed by world football’s governing body Fifa.