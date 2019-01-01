Shun violence and vote wisely in 2019, Kogi Commissioner advises youths

Kogi state Commissioner For Agriculture, Mr Kehinde Oloruntoba, has urged youths to shun violence, get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) and vote wisely in the 2019 general elections. The commissioner told the youths at the first “Lokongoma Youth Day” celebration in Lokoja on Monday, to vote APC candidates at all levels for the nation to be taken to the next level of greatness.According to him, going back to Egypt should not be an option on the table for any reasonable Nigerian because of the history of where the country was coming from.He said that the only way to sustain the good works President Muhamadu Buhari was doing was to dust off their PVCs and vote him back to consolidate on his achievements.“This will create synergy for equal, mutual and common development of the country. We must rally round and support the APC government in order to attract more democratic dividends to our communities.“You must support the government to support your community because you cannot be pulling government down and expect to get their attention.“It is only in supporting government that you can attract and facilitate concrete government’s presence to your community,” Oloruntoba said.In his remarks, Mr Ndalayi Suleiman, the Chairman, Kogi Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), who was a special guest at the event, commended the youths for the initiative, saying that they were on the right course.Suleiman promised to continue to support the association as long as they continued to keep and stay true to its founding principles.The Lokongoma Youth Day 2018 celebration was the first in the history of the community and was put together by an emerging youth group, called: “Lokongoma Youth Drive Association.”The celebration witnessed huge turnout and well attended by dignitaries in the state including traditional rulers of Elete, Lokongoma and Obajana Communities, Women and Youth groups, Kogi NYCN Chairman, Youth Leaders and other stakeholders.