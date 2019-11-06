Col. E.O. Ojo, Sector IV Commander, Special Task Force (STF, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, has advised youths in the area to shun cattle rustling, drugs and destruction of farmlands and embrace peace peaceful coexistence and development.

Ojo gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting held in Ropp district of Barkin-Ladi local government area as part of Meet-the -People-tour of the new Chairman of the local government, Mr Ezekiel Mondyau.

He said that the incessant crises being experienced in the area were as a result of continuous recording of cattle rustling and destruction of farmlands as well as clashes among communities.

“Until parents and guardians caution their children against these vices including taking of hard drugs, there can’t be peace in our area.“These crises are depriving and robbing the local government and the state of the desired development and l think this tour is a right step in the right direction for us to restore peace in the area and the state as a whole, “ he said.

The commander frowned at the name of a quarter inside Barkin-Ladi Town known as “Ungwan Durun Uwa” and appealed for its renaming to “Ungwan Salama” to do away with frivolities and provocative words.

He warned that any person caught causing trouble in the area would be dealt with “because we are out to ensure that peace reigns in every community and check destruction of lives and property”.

Mr Yusuf Dakwak, Ropp Youth Leader, called on the authorities to carry the youths along in their activities “to enable us to contribute our quarter to the peace process and development.”The Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Isa Mohammed, commended the council chairman for the tour, which he described as “apt and timely “ considering the tension and fear that reigned in the area.

In his remarks, Mondyau said that poverty and illiteracy were the root causes of crises within the area and pledged to empower the people economically with the lean financial resources at the council’s disposal.

He called on the people to support his cause as the new council chairman to bring about the expected growth and development in the area.

He said that the area was fertile for Agriculture and had mineral resources and tourists sites that “can attract tourists and improve our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)”.