Show projects executed with loans, Obi challenges Buhari

By Amaka Agbu

Vice Presidential candidate of the suspects Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections and former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi, has lamented the borrowing binge by Federal Government and has challenged Buhari administration to show Nigerians the capital projects executed with such loans.

Obi threw the challenge when he commissioned the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

He alleged that the Federal Government kept borrowing in the guise of using the money for capital projects to mortgage the future of posterity.

“Everyday you hear of borrowing money, and when you ask they say it is being used for capital projects.

Please, we want to commission those capital projects. Let them invite us to accompany them for the commissioning.

So that when our children ask us about the borrowed money, we can point to the projects to answer them,” he said.

“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people.

For recruitment into governance, competence capacity, and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced.

“The reason why Nigeria is not working today is that people have been recruited based on sentiment and that has to stop because the country is collapsing.

He said access roads as provided by Governor Nyesom Wike to the Isiopko people would increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.

Wike said the Abuja has refunded to the State Government the N78 billion it spent on federal projects.

Wike said the refunded money would be deployed in providing more critical projects across the state to further drive the efforts at enhancing the socioeconomic life of Rivers people.

According to him, although it was his second tenure, he would continue to work relentlessly, for the interest of the state, and improve its stakes until it became what it should be.

Wike said: “Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dim yet and it is in the bank.

I will use it for project execution. “I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I’m not resting.

“They need to know that I will make sure what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers State is done.

I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers State and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be.”

The governor noted that with his level of performance in office, it would be difficult for any other party to take Rivers State away from the PDP because the people knew that such party would offer nothing to them.

Wike said he had conducted affairs of governance without discrimination or being vindictive.

According to him, that had been demonstrated by his inclusive policy in project distribution.

The governor stated that he had laid a good foundation of leadership by completing all the projects that he inherited from his predecessor and would complete all the projects that he initiated so that his successor would have a smooth sail in governance to initiate his projects and pursue them.

“No matter the tactics they deplore, no party can take Rivers State away from PDP. They have to convince the people why they need the support of Rivers people. It is already known, they have nothing to offer.

“We have something to offer and we have offered it to the people. They are angry that we are commissioning projects. Our business as a party is to make the other people to have serious high blood pressure.

“Anywhere they are now crying that we are in every local government inaugurating projects. We are not vindictive. We are a government that carries everybody along,” he stated.

Wike said he promised to change the narrative of alleged neglect of Isiopko people by the previous administration and had completed the rehabilitation of all their internal roads.

To further open up the place, the governor announced the award of contract for the reconstruction of the link road from Ogbodo to Isiodu.

Wike also announced that his administration would rehabilitate all internal roads in Omerelu Community and that the money to execute the work was already set aside.

The governor also stated that only local government Council chairmen who had demonstrated competence in office and had evidence of projects they provided would qualify for reelection.

“Government is about what you can bring to your people. It is not what you will put in your pocket.

People of Ikwerre Local Government and Isiopko, ask your people what they have brought back home for the good of the town.

“Some people came and said they’ll make Isiopko Azumba, I told them you can’t make it so.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi: Umahi’s defection is a distraction, has no economic value

Today, you have all the roads within Isiopko community rehabilitated. All their plans have failed, and I am telling you now, from Ogbodo Town , I will link you to Isiodu Town in Emohua Local Government.

“I am moving now to Omerelu Community. I will do all the Internal Roads in that community. I have the money already set aside, and I will complete it. I am also not owing any contractor, handling any of our projects,” he emphasised.