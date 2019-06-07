Shortage of health workers worries Bauchi permanent secretary

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health in Bauchi state, Dr. Yahaya Misau has described the inadequate manpower at the state’s specialist hospital as worrisome.

Dr. Misau, who stated this at a meeting with the management of the hospital, noted that lack of enough qualified personnel to man the affairs of hospital and meet the needs of patients is an issue that needs urgent measures to tackle.

He called on the state government to as a matter of urgency, provide additional manpower and equipment for proper healthcare service delivery in the state.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Ya’u Suleiman had while speaking, promised to work in close collaboration with the ministry of health towards ensuring good healthcare service delivery in the hospital.