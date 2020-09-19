Shooting, Ballot Boxing Snatching trails Edo Governorship election in Ikpoba-Okha, Egor

By Titus Akhigbe

Sporadic shooting and incidences of Ballot snatching reportedly characterized voting in some polling units in Ologbo, a riverine community in Ikpoba-Okha LGA and Ward 9 in Egor LGAs during Saturday’s Governorship election in Edo state.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, he said there was massive inducement of voters in Egor LGA particularly in Ward 9, Unit 11,12,13 &14.

He alleged that supporters of the APC had been trooping to a popular recreational centre along Okhoro road in the area , where they are paid token (N5,000) after voting for the party.

Some youths who expressed sadness over the development threatened to set INEC vehicle on fire in the ward alleging conspiracy on the part of INEC with the APC in the area.

Ologbo community was not without some pocket of violence as reported Snatching of Ballot boxes characterized the area, with atleast one person reportedly shot dead in the area.

Another incident of violence which resulted in the killing of one in ward 8 in Ikpoba-Okha LGA was gathered to have occurred during voting following attempt by the deceased to disrupt the exercise in the area.

Police officers were said to have been drafted to the areas to maintain orderliness and check the unrest in the locality.