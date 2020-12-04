Shittu says Amotekun Won’t Tolerate Abuse Of Language

The Osun State commandant, Amitolu Shittu, of the regional security network, Amotekun, has disclosed that the outfit would not tolerate inde­cent dressing and bastardising of Yoruba language by the youth when it begins full operation in March 2021.

Shittu disclosed this in a chat with Neeswmen at the venue where Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, member of House of Representative empowered over 1,000 youths after their training on dif­ferent vocational works and provided them with working tools.

Daily Times reports that Shittu said, although Nigeria’s constitution provides for individual freedom of association it did not provide that youths should appear naked or indulge in speaking incorrect Yoruba language.

While speaking, Ayeni said he would not be happy to see beneficiaries sell or make the equipment redundant as he promised to visit graduands periodically to check how they are performing in their chosen careers stressing that his office at Okesa, Ilesa, which had been changed to vocational place centre where graduands would exhibit on what they have learnt.

