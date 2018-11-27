Shippers’ Council sets to introduce new economic port system

In a move to support the federal government’s ease of doing business drive, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barr. Hassan Bello said the council is planning to introduce the new economic port system.

The Secretary disclosed this to the newsmen in Lagos that the nation’s ports need to be competitive because ease of doing business is for operators to sit down at point A and clear cargo from port and it comes to meet you where you are without you going to the port.

Bello urged for cooperation from Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Police and freight forwarders so as to make the plans successful.

Speaking on reforms, he said: “we have to introduce reforms and by next year, there will be lot of reforms. There will be reforms that come in fleet of trucks.

The trucks coming to pick cargoes are old- These are ancient trucks and that is why they break down. You see the container falling off the truck killing people and so we need to reflect on these key issues.

“We are working with the automotive agencies to make sure we have a way, but first of all establish trucking companies, Each of these companies must have a minimum of six trucks for them to operate at the port and we have them now.

We have new companies coming in with new trucks and these trucks have to be checked to see they comply with standard. Do they have the tracking method even the weight they take.?”

Bello also disclosed that the council is working in conjunction with Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to see that vessels reception is in good condition.

“So the port must be efficient, there has to be reasonable price, port must have tolerant time for vessel, it must have vessel reception and it must be transparent so that investors like you and who are importers will know the cost to pay.