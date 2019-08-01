Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A day after the spokesman of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim Musa announced the suspension of Shiites protest, Daughter of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, Suhaila Zakzaky insisted that the group will continue its protests till her father is released.

Musa had in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday stated that the group will suspend their regular street protest calling for the release of their leader, El-Zakzaky from detention after the federal government banned the group’s activities.

This was informed by an order of a Federal High Court in Abuja proscribing the IMN, after its continued clashes with security operatives.

Reacting to the statement on her social media page, Suhaila said: “Even as I speak right now, earlier today, there was a protest in Abuja and there will be tomorrow, and there will continue to be on every weekday.

“I just wanted to clarify because I saw news agencies stating that spokesperson of this movement released the statement.

“First of all, the Islamic movement has no such thing as a spokesman. And the person who wrote this article (is) the chairman of the media forum; the media forum, just like the numerous forums we have in the Islamic movement, is just a forum that is there for people within that field to have their own space and activities within the Islamic movement.

“This person has nothing to do with the people organizing this protest that have been going on in Abuja and will continue to go on till El-Zakzaky is freed”, she said.

The IMN members have been protesting the continued detention of El-Zakzaky who was arrested after the group clashed with a convoy of the chief of army staff in Kaduna state in 2015.

Daily Times recalls that Justice Nkeonye Maha-led court designated the activities of IMN organisation in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”

Also, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu re-affirmed IMN’s proscription just yesterday saying, the group will henceforth be treated as terrorists.