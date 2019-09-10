The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites challenged the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to storm the street of Wuse, in Abuja to carry out its Ashura mourning procession.

Adamu had giving a statement yesterday cautioning the group to withdraw its planned protest, noting that the activities of IMN remained proscribed in line with the Terrorism.

He said that the demonstration is targeted towards upsetting public peace, order and security in the country.

Adamu directed the Commissioners of Police and supervisory Assistant Inspector General of police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by IMN members.

The Ashura procession is an annual religious ritual carried out by the Shia Islamic sect all over the world on September 10.