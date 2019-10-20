The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as ‘shi’ites’ on Saturday commemorated the 40th day of the alleged killings of their members by policemen.

Our correspondent recalled that some members of the Movement were allegedly murdered in a clash with the police in Azare town, Katagum local government area of Bauchi state during their annual ‘ashura’ procession.

The event which held at Fodiya Islamic school Azare was attended by shi’ites leaders from other local governments and states.

The leader of the sect in Katagum local government Malam Aliyu Abubakar Dawud in an interview with newsmen said the event was organized to remember and mourn their murdered colleagues.

He alleged that the police some months back in Azare town killed three of their members, injured 30 others and detained seven, while they were demonstrating against the assassination of prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain during his lifetime.

He condemned the alleged attack on the sect during the procession claiming that they were unarmed and not violent when police allegedly molested them.

He said they would visit the grave of the deceased persons immediately after the gathering to offer special prayers for the repose of their souls.

The event was attended by shi’ites leader from Yobe state Malam Abdullahi Siminti, and other local governments of Bauchi state.

However, the police did not confirm the killing of any sect member in the state but only admitted that there was a clash between them and the shi’ites where some people were injured.

The police had following the prosciption of the Islamic Movement by the federal government, banned any street protests or processions by the sect.