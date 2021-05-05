Shiites Accuse Buhari Govt Of ‘Evil Plot’

The Shiites, also known as the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), have accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of a “devilish plot.”

Ibrahim Musa, the Shiites’ media head, said in a statement on Wednesday that the IMN is being targeted for annihilation, Daily Times gathered.

He noted that the “Zaria massacre” perpetrated by the Nigerian Army in December 2015 was the catalyst for this.

Even in the face of state provocations in the last five years, Musa claims that Shiites have never used terror tactics.

A faceless organization claiming to be part of the IMN and fighting for the release of imprisoned leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky was accused by the spokesman of the government of sponsoring sinister leaflets.

This group, he added, plans to use the yearly Quds day processions as a springboard for their nefarious activities.

Musa reiterated that in his over forty years sojourn as the leader of the IMN, Zakzaky never considered terror as a means of achieving the aims and goals of the group.

He stressed that Zakzaky believes in using peaceful means and practices the same in all his religious activities.

“The global Quds day rallies never used violence to make the public understand the persecution and apartheid system practised by the Zionists regime in Israel on Palestine.

“Let’s not forget that this isn’t the first time that the government would be attempting to use false flag operations in an attempt at falsely and unjustifiably link the Movement to terrorism”, Musa added.