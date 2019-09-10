Nneka Nwogwugwu

Despite the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, orders to Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and disruption of public peace by Shi’ites members, the Islamic Movement has carried out its Ashura mourning procession in Abuja, in defiance of the police.

Daily Times correspondent, reports that the procession which commenced at Wuse, from 8 am, lasting for about 25 minutes, said that the environment is calm and residents are still observing their various activities.

He observed that they were about three police vans around the area keeping surveillance of the environment but in a peaceful manner.

According to him, none of them were carrying guns and the IMN members did not avail themselves for an interview.

However, he said that the protests attracted traffic gridlock in the commercial area, causing heavy checkpoints from the Nyanya axis.

Participants including men, women, and children who held the procession for a few kilometres from Berger Roundabout to Wuse, hurriedly concluded the exercise to avoid a confrontation with security personnel.

The Ashura procession is an annual religious ritual carried out by the Shia Islamic sect all over the world on September 10.