Shell upgrades gas distribution by 150% in Nigeria

Micheal Ajayi

The Royal Dutch Shell (SHELL) has said that its gas distribution capacity has increased by 150 per cent in Nigeria, following the safe completion of the Agbara-Ota Capacity.

Speaking at the Media launch 2019 edition of the ‘Shell in Nigeria briefing Notes’, the Managing Director of Shell, Ed. Ubong said that the company has seen the distribution capacity increased by over 150 per cent, which is geared at ensuring the expansion of Gas to the unreached states.

“Apart from increasing the distribution capacity in existing states where it operates, Shell is maturing opportunities to expand its gas distribution network to new states.

On completion of its expansion projects, over 1,000 megawatts equivalent of energy will be directly supplied to various industrial parks and manufacturing companies in Nigeria” Ubong said.

According to the statement, Shell completed the tfirst phase of its pipeline expansion in Abia state, connecting manufacturing industries in the Osisioma area directly to pipeline gas.

It said pipeline gas would also be delivered to the IPP consortium in charge of the provision of electricity to the popular Ariaria market in Abia state, one of the largest open stall markets in West Africa, with over 37,000 shops.

The first phase of the Ariaria IPP project inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 currently provides electricity to over 4,000 shops, according to the statement.

Furthermore, Ubong said, “Shell, as leading energy the company, is committed to supporting the Federal Government’s aspiration to grow the domestic gas market, making domestic infrastructure investments under the right commercial conditions

and continuing to birth domestic gas projects that will be major game-changers in Nigeria’s quest for cleaner energy sufficiency, industrialization and economic growth”

However, the facility enables Shell Nigeria and its partners to achieve regular gas supply to subscribed industries in Ogun while efforts are ongoing to reach more states, according to a statement.