Shell toxic dump site uncovered in Ogoniland

A toxic dump site belonging to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has been uncovered in K-Dere community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The Publicity Secretary of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Mr Fegalo Nsuke made the revelation recently in a statement widely circulated in Port Harcourt on Monday, a copy of which is in our possession.

The MOSOP Spokesman, in the statement dated February 26, 2018 said samples from the site had been tested in a U.K laboratory and the results have confirmed the toxicity of the site.

“We have been briefed by MOSOP leader, Ledum Mitee, on the situation in K-Dere where a toxic dump belonging to Shell had been uncovered.

We have also visited the site to see things for ourselves,” he said, adding that Shell had buried the wastes in the Ogoni community for years.

But that the intense heat being experienced recently forced the buried toxic substances to become exposed late last year prompting community investigations.

According to him, attempts by Shell to cover up were said to have been prevented by local dwellers who insisted on an independent investigations and that samples were taken to a U.K laboratory and the results confirmed the toxicity of the buried substance. “Shell is a killer,” he remarked and vowed that Shell will be made to pay for her crimes in Ogoniland.

However, when contacted Shell Spokesman in Port Harcourt, Mr. Joseph Ollor Obari told our correspondent through email that, “allegations that the water-based bentonite mud with a mixture of drill cuttings and sand excavated by an SPDC remediation contractor in K-Dere community of Ogoni in November 2017 is toxic waste are untrue and unfounded. The material is essentially water-based mud with drill cuttings and sand with hydrocarbon content in some samples.

“The site lies within SPDC right of way around Bomu Well 45, one of several sites identified by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Ogoni for cleanup by HYPREP.

“In reaction to a petition written to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) by lawyers to K-Dere community, SPDC explained to DPR that the drilling material in question is not toxic.