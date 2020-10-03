Shell to build gas pipeline infrastructure in Oyo — Daily Times Nigeria

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State government and Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will see the company extend its gas pipeline infrastructure to the state.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU, Governor Seyi Makinde stated that the partnership was an indication that the policies and programmes put in place by his administration to expand the economy of the state were beginning to yield positive fruits.

He explained that the project was timely and that it would aid the industrialisation drive embarked upon by the government, adding that the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Project would be run on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis for 15 years.

The SNG’s Managing Director, Ed Ubong, who signed for the company, said the development would aid the industrialisation effort of the state amid the ongoing efforts by the Makinde-led administration to expand economy.

Ubong, who maintained that the partnership with Oyo State was an opportunity to further promote gas as a more reliable, cleaner and costeffective alternative to liquid fuels in the state, said “gas is the key to boosting industrialisation.”

The event took place at the Executive Council (EXCO) Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the state was open for business and had always tried to do things in a transparent manner.

The governor said: “Oyo State is open for business and we try to transact our business transparently.

We allow our decisions and actions to be driven by logic and data. So, we know for a fact that Shell Nigeria Gas coming here to extend the gas infrastructure to Oyo State is a decision that should have been taken a long time ago.

“I personally participated in the West Africa Gas Pipeline Project, and if it is good for Ghana, it should be better for Oyo State.

“Of course, this is a challenging period for us as a country and also for Oyo State, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much around.

We are also faced with an economic meltdown. Is this a period to undertake a big project?

I will say yes, because the pandemic is going to go away and there will be post COVID-19 activities.

I think the timing is appropriate and I thank the management of Shell Nigerian Gas for being bullish about the economic potential of Oyo State.”