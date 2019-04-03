Shell pays Nigerian govt $6.3bn in 2018

Mathew Dadiya- Abuja

Over $6.397 billion was paid to the Nigerian government and its agencies in 2018 by Shell exploration and production companies in Nigeria comprising The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo).

The payment represents a 48 per cent increase overpayments by the companies to the Nigerian government in 2017 which was $4.322 billion.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Dutch Shell, Ben Van Beurden, on Tuesday stated that the payments signaled the global oil giant’s renewed commitment to greater transparency.

The documents are Shell Sustainability Report; Industry Associations Climate Review; Nigeria Briefing Notes; and Payments to Government Report.

Beurden said, “Shell must remain at the forefront of the drive for greater corporate transparency. We will continue to be more open about what we do and why we do it”, said van Beurden.

“We want to help people better understand Shell’s performance, values and principles. These reports outline our approach and activities in the crucial areas of sustainability and our relationships with industry associations and governments.”