Shekau takes responsibility for Katsina students’ kidnapping In New Video

After the abduction of the students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara Katsina State, Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko haram insurgents claimed responsibility for the abduction of this students. Daily Times gathers.

He said in audio message that action was carried out to ‘promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices’.

READ ALSO: Katsina residents urge FG to end attacks by bandits

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” he said.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.”

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina,” he said.