Shekarau docked for N950m Scam, granted N100m bail

TEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau and two others before the Federal High Court in Kano on a 6-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N950,000,000.

A statement by Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren stated that the two other defendants are Aminu Bashir Wali and Mansur Ahmed.

According to the change the three defendants allegedly collected the sum of N950,000,000, part of the $115,000,000 allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Allison Madueke for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the 2015 general election.

It was further alleged that the said money was shared among the PDP chieftains without going through a financial institution, in violation of provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

However, the trial court judge, Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar admitted the three defendants to bail following a bail application moved by their counsel Ologunolisa Sam (SAN), after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Abubakar ruled after listening to the arguments by the defence counsel Sam and the prosecution counsel Johnson Ojogbane. He said he was convinced the defendantsbail applications have merit and that the alleged crimes are bailable offences.

Consequently, Justice Abubakar admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000,000 each and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties shall be a civil servant in either federal or state service not below the rank of director. The other surety shall own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court also ruled that the sureties must swear an affidavit of means while the Certificate of Occupancy in respect of the landed property shall be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court. Also the defendants were ordered to submit their international passports to Deputy Chief Registrar.

When the Charge was read to the defendants during their arraignment they pleaded not guilty and the Court recorded a plea of not guilty.

Counsel for the prosecution, Ojogbane requested the court for trial date in view of the plea of the defendants.

The defence counsel Sam (SAN), moved bail application on behalf of his clients, urging the court to admit them to bail on self recognizance.

Ojogbane on the other hand responded with 19 paragraph counter affidavit urging the court to refuse bail, but his submissions were

discountenanced.

One of the charge read that “You Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Bashir Wali on or about the 27th March, 2015 within the Kano Judicial division of the Federal High Court , retain, took possession and control of the cash sum of N950,000,000 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only),

which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of an unlawful act of Deizani Allison Madueke to wit: gratification , commits an offence contrary to Section of 15 (1) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act”.

The matter has been adjourned to June 26, 2018 for the commencement of trial.