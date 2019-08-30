…Ask Nigerians to condemn the act

The former governor of the state of Kano and current senator representing the central senatorial district of Kano, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has criticized the governor of the state of Rivers, Newsom Wike, for allegedly demolishing the mosque in the country, describing the action as barbaric and condemnable.

In a statement personally signed by the senator and made available to the Daily Times on Friday, Senator Shekarau called on all Nigerians to unite and condemn the governor Wike for the action.

He said, “Nigerians should come out and condemn Wike for recklessly demolishing the central mosque of Rainbow Town located in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, and for irresponsibly declaring Rivers State as a “Christian State”, and claiming that it should not apologize to anyone.

“Muslims and other citizens of this country who think well and who want peace should join together to condemn , in more energetic terms, this irresponsible, reckless and unruly governor whose apparent goal is to ignite a religious conflagration, the kind of that has never been seen in recent times.

“If a Muslim governor were to openly declare his status as a” Muslim state “and proceed to demolish a church for any reason, all hell would have been unleashed in Nigeria, and sectors of the Christian community would have rushed to the” international community” and even the United Nations seeking protection against Muslims.

“The action of Governor Wike is an indication that other brain waves induced it since no leader in his right senses would consider stoking these embers of discord in a country as religious, ethnic and regionally charged as Nigeria.

“We must repeat that if a Muslim governor were reckless to pronounce even half of what Governor Wike said, maintaining the fragile peace in this country would have been jeopardized due to the intolerant nature of a section of citizenship.

However, here we are, with the added tragedy of a cohort of the Christian clergy who line up to bless and support the action of Governor Wike.

“Nigeria belongs to everyone, and no state in Nigeria could claim to be a religious monkey. Only responsible leadership is needed to bring everyone. When I served as governor of the state of Kano between 2003 and 2011, we encourage and guide people to lead their lives by the principles of Islamic Law (Shari’ah).

“But we do not get drunk with the power to demolish churches or ignore the provisions of section 10 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to declare Kano as an Islamic State.

“Our fair dealings with each section of the community earned us praise, including from the Kano State Chapter and the National Body of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on different occasions”.

Shekarau also recalled that “these Christian leaders are still alive today to attest to my claim.” It may interest Wike to know that Mr. Tala Ilo of the State of Bayelsa and Mr. Chris Chibuzor Azuka of the State of Anambra (both born-again Christians) were special advisors to my administration.

“Wike’s claim that Rivers is a Christian state is pathological lies. It suggests that not only the people of Rivers State are 100% Christian, but that Muslims and followers of other religions from other parts of Nigeria cannot make Rivers State your home.

“It also suggests that Rivers State operates a government, a constitution of its own, different from the Nigerian nation.

He continued: “It means that Rivers State does not recognize or protect the interests of people like Alabo Mujahid Dokubo Asari, Alhaji Isa Boaima, Alhaji Sani Okiri, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Pe, Alhaji Abdul’ Aziz Pepple, Alhaji Sulaiman Akani, Alhaji Ibrahim Orlu, Alhaji Musa Brown, Chief Hassan Douglas and Alhaji Mustapha Wakama, who are all Muslims and productive citizens of the state of Rivers.”