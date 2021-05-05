Sheikh Gumi: FG should collect N100m from CBN to pay ransom for abducted Greenfield students

Sheikh Gumi, an Islamic cleric, has requested that the Federal government raise N100 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria to pay ransom for abducted Greenfield University students. The students were kidnapped by bandits on April 18th.

Five of the 22 students kidnapped have been killed. On Tuesday, May 4, one of them was released, while the other 16 remain in captivity.

If the ransom is not paid, the robbers have threatened to kill the students. Gumi called on the Federal government to raise N100 million from the Central Bank to pay the bandits in a new interview with Punch.

“The money they’re demanding is excessive; if I give it to you, you won’t be able to get away with it.”

Nobody is able to flee. So, why don’t we give them the money, they release the boys, and then we go after them and get our money back and do what we need to do?

It’s just common sense. So, go to the central bank and get some cash. How will they be able to transfer the money? We must not be naive.

These people are being infiltrated; Boko Haram is closing in on them, and they have no regard for the clergy. I need help to inoculate them against the invasion of these philosophies, whether it’s Boko Haram or Ansaru or whatever. Since they are naive, we must protect them.

It will consume everybody if there is too much strain on them, and they see support from Boko Haram, who are wealthier and have more weapons,” he said.