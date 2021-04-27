Sheikh Gumi, all bandits I negotiated with have repented, stopped kidnapping

Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric, claims that the bandits with whom he previously had discussions have repented.

In an attempt to reach an agreement with the bandits, the cleric has been visiting them in the forest.

He also urged the Nigerian government to grant the gunmen amnesty.

“I appeal to the government and request that they do to them what the government did to the Niger Delta militants and grant them blanket amnesty.

If someone persists, we will deal with him,” Gumi had said.

The cleric reiterated his appeal for amnesty in a recent interview with Roots TV.

“Everyone we met has stopped being involved in this kidnapping,” he said. The people who are doing it now are rogues with whom we did not sit down.”

The process of “sitting down with” other robbers, he claims, has been stymied by “authorities” who do not want it.

“Our processes were halted and detained by the authorities, who are uninterested,” he said.