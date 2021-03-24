Sheikh Gumi accuses lawmakers of being responsible for insecurity in Nigeria

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, has slammed the country’s lawmakers for failing to fulfill their responsibilities to their constituents, resulting in rising insecurity across the country.

Gumi made this comment during a virtual presentation at a program organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies on Wednesday, March 24.

He claimed that senators and members of the House of Representatives have failed to listen to the concerns of the people who elected them and therefore lack credibility to address the country’s security problems.

“There is no good representation in the legislation,” the cleric claims. Legislation alone can not solve the issue of insecurity. The deputies do not represent the people well.”

The yearnings of the populace must be attended to, which was the rationale behind his peace negotiations with bandits, Gumi posited.

“Do we have credible legislators in Nigeria? How did they get into their party? Until we begin to vote credible leaders into the legislative arm of the government, the problems of insecurity cannot be solved.

“Legislation will not be able to address insecurity. Listening to people’s complaints at the grassroots level is critical, and our lawmakers have failed to do so. And that’s exactly what I’m doing.

“We are talking about the legislation. What legislation are we talking about, when people are not called and listened to?”