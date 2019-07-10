…Police arrest 40 IMN protesters, say investigation in progress

…IGP orders 24 hours surveillance in FCT over Shi’ites protest

Henry Omunu, Abuja

There was pandemonium at the National Assembly on Tuesday when members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), known as the Shi’ites, invaded the complex throwing missiles and injuring three police men while burning and vandalising 11 vehicles.

The invaders stormed the complex at about 1.30 p.m., demanding the release of their detained leader, Ibrahim El –Zakzaky, who has been in detention for nearly four years.

Among the injured were three police men who were rushed to the National Assembly clinic for treatment.

The protesters had forced their way into the assembly complex through the first gate near the Federal Secretariat after catching security operatives napping and thereafter, headed straight for the main building where they clashed with security operatives who had mobilised reinforcements.

While the protesting Shi’ites damaged the windscreens of vehicles parked nearby, others torched vehicles setting them ablaze.

An eye witness narrated that trouble started when the Shi’ites crossed the first gate of the assembly complex and were advancing on the main entrance when the police made attempts to prevent them accessing the complex.

The eyewitness disclosed that three policemen were wounded in the ensuing fracas while a car which is suspected to have been laden with explosive devices exploded few meters from the first gate, resulting in a cloud of dark smoke bellowing into the air while frantic attempts were made to contain the fire.

Our correspondent recalls that the Shi’ites are demanding for the release of their leader, Sheik El-Zakzaky, following his arrest in December 2015, after soldiers accused the group of blocking a major road that was to be used by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai.

Dozens of other Shi’ite members have also been killed in different protests mainly in Abuja and Kaduna State since the December 2015 incident.

Meanwhile, the Police on Tuesday said 40 Shi’ite protesters were arrested.

Spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, said the Command foiled a violent move by members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to forcefully invade the National Assembly on Tuesday, 10th July 2019.

Manzah’s full statement reads: “The FCT Police Command has foiled a violent move by members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to forcefully invade the National Assembly on Tuesday, 10th July, 2019.

“The group which started its activity, camouflaged in a peaceful procession became violent and was trying to force their way into the National Assembly. Police operatives on the ground, however, acted proactively, professionally and used minimum force to disperse the unruly protesters.

“Members of the sect during the violent protest shot two (2) police personnel on the leg, while clubs and stones were used to inflict injuries on six other policemen. The injured policemen have been taken to the hospital for prompt medical attention.

“Meanwhile, forty (40) members of the sect have been arrested in connection with the violent protest. Investigation is in progress.

“In view of the foregoing, the Command wishes to state unequivocally that while it recognizes and respects the right of citizens to peaceful procession, an attempt by any individual or group of persons to cause the breakdown of law and order will not be tolerated.

Those arrested in the process will be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate law of the land.

“Members of the public are enjoined to go on with their lawful activities as normalcy has been restored, and adequate security measures have been emplaced by the Command to forestall any security breach.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered a 24-hour surveillance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the protest by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

The IGP also condemned the “unprovoked attack” on the police personnel by the IMN members in which some police officers were injured.

Frank Mba, police spokesman, said the commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors general of police in states contiguous to the FCT have also been placed on the alert to avert further breakdown of law.

He said the IGP has as well ordered a speedy investigation into the incident as well as the prosecution of all the suspects involved that have been arrested.

“While noting that the Force is not against Citizens expressing their grouse against the State, the IGP stressed that such ventilations must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands,” Mba added in a statement.

“He therefore warned that citizens should not test the collective will of the People and the State by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of the peace.

“The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on, and injury to nine (9) Police Officers by members of the El-Zakzakky Group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by Police personnel in containing the protest,” the IGP added.