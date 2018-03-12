Shehu Sani urges President Buhari to name those who lobbied Osinbajo to Make them VP during death rumour

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani,has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to name those who lobbied the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), to make them Vice President when the it was rumoured that he was dead.

“The President said in Jos that when he was on medical vacation,some people spread the rumors that he was dead and ‘started lobbying the Ag President to make them vp’;Mr President, please name them,”he tweeted.