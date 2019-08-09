The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the killing of policemen by men of the Nigerian army.

The police had on Wednesday announced the killing of three officers and the injuring of other personnel after Nigerian soldiers opened fire on a police team in Taraba.

The police said the incident occurred along Ibi-Jalingo Road, adding that the officers were of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

FPRO, Frank Mba said the police officers came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

In reaction, the army explained that the killings were done in error following a distress call that some suspected kidnappers who happened to be policemen were on the run with their victim.

Reacting, Sani called on the Federal Government to compensate families of victims even as he called for justice to be served on the culprits.

The former lawmaker, on his Twitter page, wrote: “The Killing of the Three Policemen in active service in Taraba State is unfortunate, sad and tragic.

“Justice must be done, and their families must be adequately compensated by the Federal Government.”