Shehu Sani shares lesson as Boko Haram distributes food to Borno, Yobe residents

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the news that the Boko Haram terrorist group shared food items and cash gifts to some residents of Borno and Yobe States.

The former Senator recalled that terrorists had last month shared cash gifts to some residents of villages they attacked and now they are sharing food items in the name of Ramadan palliatives.

According to him, the development is a sign that chronic economic issues is responsible for the growth of terrorism in the Northeast.

It will be recalled that Naija News earlier reported that a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group loyal to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has distributed Ramadan welfare packages to some residents of Borno and Yobe States.

It is understood that the insurgents distributed food items including rice, beans, millet, maize, sugar, spaghetti as well as cash gifts to the residents.

The insurgents claim the gesture is to help the residents observe the Ramadan fast with ease.

Last month,Boko terrorists distributed 20k to the residents of the town they attacked;And now ISWAP terrorists are distributing foodstuffs to some communities in Yobe & Borno; The lesson here is that chronic economic issues fuels terrorism in the North East of our country. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 11, 2021

However, a security source noted that the welfare package might be part of a grand plan by the terrorists to lure new members into their organization.

In his own reaction, Sani noted that economic challenges is responsible for the insecurity and terrorism in the Northeastern part of the country.

He wrote: “Last month, Boko terrorists distributed 20k to the residents of the town they attacked; And now ISWAP terrorists are distributing foodstuffs to some communities in Yobe & Borno; The lesson here is that chronic economic issues fuels terrorism in the North East of our country.”

“When the terrorists kill the poor, the terrorists are the evil; When the terrorists feed the poor, the Government is the evil.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has declared that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the federal government is fully in charge of the nation’s security.

He added that no one should be fooled that bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminals have overwhelmed the government’s ability to secure the nation.

This is as he boasted that the government and security agencies have the capacity to crush the bandits and other criminals causing insecurity in Nigeria.

Naija News reports Mohammed made the submission during a press conference on Tuesday where he reacted to suggestions that the government is overwhelmed and doesn’t have a clue on how to tackle the security challenges facing the nation.

The Minister noted that while the government recognizes the enormous security challenges facing the nation, it also has the capacity to defeat all forms of insecurity confronting Nigeria regardless of the name by which it is called.