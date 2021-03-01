Shehu Sani, Niger State Governor Clash Over Kagara Abduction

Senator Shehu Sani and Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello had a spat over the weekend concerning the recent abduction of 42 persons from Government Science College, Kagara.

The abductees were freed on Saturday after 10 days in captivity.

However, on Sunday, Sani, who is an alumnus of the school, in a tweet, urged the state government to rebuild the school and rename it after Benjamin Habilah a student who was killed when gunmen attacked the school on February 17 and abducted scores.

“Dear @abusbello and @GovNiger, rebuild Government Science College Kagara and rename the school after the young student who was killed by the bandits when they stormed the school,” he said.

In his response now deleted, Bello said the ex-lawmaker should have done the same for his constituents while in office.

“Thank you Distinguished @ShehuSani, one of our goals has always been to provide protection & conducive learning Enviroment for our School Children, although one would’ve thought your wise counsel was put to better use when you represented the people of Kaduna Central, either ways,” the governor said.

The governor’s statement forced the former Kaduna legislator to reel out his record in office.

“Within four years of my stewardship I was able to build 7 primary health care centers in Kaduna Central and 9 buildings we purchased used as schools & orphanages.

Your attention and action is very much needed in Kagara; that school shouldn’t be your image.



“Your Excellency, we have a school now that carries the images of the ruins of Rome and Athens, let’s feel your impact and intervention in Kagara,” he said.