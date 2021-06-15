Shehu Sani: Buhari increasing electricity tariff, fuel price, diverting attention with open grazing

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of diverting Nigerians’ attention away from the issue of open grazing.

Sani charged the Federal Government of raising electricity tariffs and gasoline pump prices while distracting Nigerians’ attention with open grazing.

Sani tweeted: “While northerners and southerners attention are diverted to debate on closed or open grazing, the FG is increasing tariff on electricity, jacking up pump price of pms and getting approval for $6Billion foreign loan and N895 supplementary budget, without any challenge from anywhere.”

President Buhari had backed the return of cattle grazing paths, allowing herdsmen trail designated routes across Nigeria.

Buhari made the remark during an interview with Arise Television.

Despite the President’s stand, state governors from the Southern part of the country have expressed their displeasure with open grazing.

The governors have severally insisted that they have no open grazing routes in their states.