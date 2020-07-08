Sharon Okpamen campaign against prostitution in new movie ‘Night Hustlers’

Talented Nigerian Film maker, Sharon Okpamen have announced that her new movie ‘Night Hustlers’ which further raise the awareness on the danger of prostitution would be released online this weekend , July 11, 2020 via her Sharonny Productions company.

Night Hustlers tells the story of the wayward life of a group of young female prostitution ring leaders capturing their experiences of intrigues, back-stabbing and betrayal.

Shot in Benin, Edo state, the upcoming flick is presented in Pidgin English and parades stars that includes top South-South Nigeria-based actors such as Amenze Okpunu, Shine Francis Osemwengie, Degbuehi Oviahon, Jeffery Omoruyi, Festina Peters izevbizua, Oflex Osabuohen, Maris Iyamu, Shantel Aiwekhoe, , Itohan igbinidun, amongst others.

On the release of the movie, the filmmaker revealed, “Due to the impact of COVID19, I have had to tinker with our release strategy. First I intend to release the movie on YouTube this month to my teeming audience. I would consider printing of CDs as well.”

Giving more insight into her role as well as the filming experience, Sharon revealed, ‘I played the role of Isalabo, an influential ‘madam’ who recruited young innocent girls from the village to the city for prostitution.

She was a tough woman who regularly made friends with criminal, the police, politicians and any influential person who can provide her protection.

The set experience is one that was so cumbersome because I had to travel out of town with the cast and crew to a location suitable to the setting of the movie as a brothel.

This came with a lot of logistics such as transport, accommodation and feeding. Managing the ego and attitude of the cast and crew was no doubt a huge challenge for me.