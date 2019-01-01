Sharia Court grants grandmother custody of 2-year-old boy

Like this: Like Loading...

A Sharia Court at Magajin Gari Kaduna, on Monday granted custody of a 2-year-old boy to his grandmother, Hadiza Ibrahim. The decision of the court followed a prayer of Hauwa Ibrahim, mother of the boy to grant the custody, after dissolution of her marriage to her former husband Ibrahim Maikudi.The complainant who resides at Unguwan Rimi GRA in the metropolis filed the complaint along with her mother. She said she was in court because she had remarried and could not take her child to her new matrimonial home. Because of her new marital status, she urged the court to give her mother custody of the child for proper care.“The boy has been in my custody since my divorce to his father as enshrined in Sharia Law and the father has been discharging his duties towards his son,” she explained.On his part, the defendant said he was okay with the child’s grandmother to keep him since he had not remarried, but requested his son to spend weekends with him. Maikudi, who resides at Kinkinau also prayed to the court to grant him permission to put the child in a school he could afford.The Judge, Malam-Dahiru Lawal, after listening to both parties ruled that the boy’s grandmother, Hadiza Ibrahim, should keep the boy till the age he could return to his father.He added that the defendant must continue discharging his duties as father to his son.