We shall prioritize staff welfare – Perm Sec

The Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Edet Akpan has stated that the Ministry will prioritize settlement of all outstanding allowances of staff including repatriations, death benefits and others despite paucity of funds.

This was contained in a statement signed by Josephine Ademu, Head, Press Unit of the Ministry on Wednesday in Abuja after an interactive session with the staff of the Ministry.

He said, “Though there is paucity of funds, I will try and source for alternative funds from Budget Office to settle all outstanding arrears.”

Akpan commended the staff and management of the Ministry for their unalloyed support, dedication and commitment to work and the level of professionalism displayed by various Departments and Units in the Ministry.

He further tagged the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as one of the best Ministries he has so far worked and commended the quality of memos emanating from various Departments which he said, “are always well articulated and coordinated.”

The Permanent Secretary reiterated the commitment of the two Ministers, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah and Hajia Aisha Abubakar and himself to “ensure that the welfare of the staff is taken seriously in all ramifications, and that a lot of incentives are been put in place by the management to ensure a well-trained and mentally coordinated staff to enhance general productivity.”

He went further to emphasized the importance of communication in the Ministry, saying, “I welcome creative sharing of ideas from individuals, my door is open to discuss and chat the way forward.”

He said that the Ministry will appraise and recommend staff for professional trainings in Accounts, IT and train Professionals in Trade Department on trade negotiations to enhance their technical capabilities.

He also promised prompt payment of staff claims within the Office, and improved attention for the Zonal Offices.

During the interactive session, staff raised issues on staff welfare, entitlements, working tools, appreciation of retiring officers who have served meritoriously and specifically requested that considerations be given to the children and wards of officers who are retiring when junior staff recruitments are being done.

The Chairman of Senior Staff Association, Mr. Onwuyai Okonkwo expressed appreciation to the Permanent Secretary for his fatherly disposition to staff of the Ministry. The Unionist said: “We have never had it so smooth and wonderful in the Ministry; we appreciate you sir.”