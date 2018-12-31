Shagari, our last link to post independence govt – Buhari

Like this: Like Loading...

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Shehu Shagari who died on Friday as a landmark figure being virtually the nation’s “last link to the post-independence government of Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa” and the first elected Executive President of Nigeria. The President said that the Federal Government would in due course institute a suitable memorial to immortalise the country’s first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who passed away Friday December 28, 2018, aged 93. This promise was made in Sokoto on Sunday by Buhari, while paying a condolence visit to the Shagari family. In a letter to the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, read by the governor at the event, the President stated: “I received the very sad news of the passing away of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “This, indeed, is a grievous loss, which will be felt throughout Nigeria, irrespective of any difference. “Please convey to his immediate family, the government and the people of Sokoto State my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of this great statesman. “The Federal Government will in due course institute a suitable memorial to the late former President. “May his soul rest in peace.”